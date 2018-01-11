Lamborghini Urus SUV launched in India, priced at Rs3 crore

Marketed as a super SUV with the underpinnings of a sports car, the Urus is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB EVO platform. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. launched its Urus sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India on Thursday. It is the second SUV launch in India by the company.

Marketed as a super SUV with the underpinnings of a sports car, the Urus is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB EVO platform, which is shared by the Audi Q7, the Porsche Cayenne and the Volkswagen Tourarg and other cars.

Owned by the Volkswagen Group through its subsidiary Audi AG, Lamborghini intends to double production to 7,000 vehicles a year by 2019, Reuters reported on 24 August 2016.

With current annual production capped at 3,500 vehicles, worldwide sales of the Urus are expected to contribute the incremental volumes, said chief executive Stefano Domenicali in the Reuters report.

Priced at Rs3 crore (ex-showroom), the Urus competes with the Bentley Flying Spur and a few Maserati models, including the Quattroporte.

India is a strategic market for Lamborghini in terms of future growth volumes, said Sharad Agarwal, head, Lamborghini India. “India is one of the first few markets in the world where the Urus is being launched”, he added.