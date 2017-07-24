IndiGo, Jet Airways introduce additional flights to Doha, Mumbai

Kozhikode: IndiGo and Jet Airways have introduced additional flights to Doha and Mumbai on a daily basis from Calicut International airport. According to a release from the Director of Calicut Airport on Monday, IndiGo Airlines’ flight would leave Calicut at 12.10 hours to Doha while it would arrive at Calicut 10.35 hours in the return direction each day.

The new services were introduced from 20 July. Similarly, Jet Airways has introduced additional domestic flights to Mumbai with effect from 15 July. It would arrive in Calicut from Mumbai at 12.10 hours daily and in the return direction, leave Calicut at 13.50 hours on all days, except Tuesday.

More From Livemint »

On Tuesdays, the service would be operated at 14.30 hours, it said. Presently, Calicut is connected with destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi via Mumbai in the country. The international destinations it connects include Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Salalah, Al Ain and Riyadh, the release added.