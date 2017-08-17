Suven Life Sciences gets product patents for neurodegenerative drug
New Delhi: Suven Life Sciences has been granted a patent each by Europe, Japan and New Zealand for a drug used in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
In a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Thursday, Suven Life said it has been granted “one process patent from Europe, one process patent from Japan and one process patent from New Zealand corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) which are for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases”.
The patents are valid till 2034, the company added. “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.
Suven Life Sciences shares were trading 5.36% up at Rs166 on BSE in the morning trade.
Latest News »
- Supreme Court to look into conspiracy behind bomb making in Rajiv Gandhi case
- News in Numbers: Discoms under UDAY save Rs15,000 crore till March
- After state’s re-induction, 2 senior Gujarat cops tell Supreme Court will resign today
- Indians are buying more phones from Chinese companies: Report
- Four ways in which one-year notice period will impact pilots, airlines