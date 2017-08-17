Suven Life Sciences gets product patents for neurodegenerative drug

Suven Life Sciences shares were trading 5.36% up at Rs166 on BSE in the morning trade. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Suven Life Sciences has been granted a patent each by Europe, Japan and New Zealand for a drug used in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

In a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Thursday, Suven Life said it has been granted “one process patent from Europe, one process patent from Japan and one process patent from New Zealand corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) which are for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases”.

The patents are valid till 2034, the company added. “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally,” Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

Suven Life Sciences shares were trading 5.36% up at Rs166 on BSE in the morning trade.