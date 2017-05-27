| E-Paper
Last Modified: Sat, May 27 2017. 04 45 PM IST

British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage

British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage

Michael Holden
Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights by the IAG-owned airline being held on runways, at the start of a long holiday weekend in Britain. Photo: Bloomberg
London: British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.

“We apologise to customers who are facing some delays following an IT outage this morning,” a British Airways spokeswoman said. “We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

She gave no further details. Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights by the IAG-owned airline being held on runways, at the start of a long holiday weekend in Britain.

“Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon Heathrow is so backed up we can’t set off. No way we’ll make our Vegas flight,” one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter. Reuters

First Published: Sat, May 27 2017. 04 45 PM IST