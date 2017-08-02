Tata group to sponsor Mumbai Marathon for next 10 years

File photo. The Mumbai Marathon will be called Tata Mumbai Marathon from 2018. Photo: HT

Mumbai: Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, said on Wednesday that it will be the title sponsor of Mumbai Marathon for the next 10 years.

The event will be called Tata Mumbai Marathon from 2018. The 15th edition of the marathon, one of the world’s top 10, is scheduled on 21 January next year, it said. The year 2018 marks the 150th anniversary year of the Tata group and the 50th anniversary year of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

“We are delighted to become the title sponsor of the Tata Mumbai Marathon from 2018. Events like the marathon promote values like grit, tenacity, excellence, perseverance, belief, commitment, and passion that have been a key part of the Tata group’s ethos since its inception, almost 150 years ago,” said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons in a statement.

An avid runner, Chandrasekaran has completed several marathons including Mumbai, Boston, New York City, Berlin and Chicago and several half marathons in India and Europe. TCS has been associated with all of them.