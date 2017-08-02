Amazon India to set up three more ‘fulfilment centres’

With new 3 Amazon fulfilment centres, the total number of such facilities will increase to 41 in the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Indore: E-commerce major Amazon India will set up three more ‘fulfilment centres’ in the country as a part of its expansion programme by Diwali, it said on Wednesday.

“We are setting up three new fulfilment centres (where the goods bound for delivery to customers are stored) at Hyderabad, outer areas of Gurgaon and Ahmedabad soon, and with this the total number of such facilities will increase to 41 in the country,” the company’s vice president (India customer fulfilment) Akhil Saxena told PTI.

Saxena was here to inaugurate the company’s 38th and Madhya Pradesh’s first fulfilment centre, spread over 40,000 sq ft area on the Ring Road in Indore. In Madhya Pradesh, nearly 6,000 sellers are associated with Amazon, 2,200 of them from Indore and nearby areas, he said.