Ruchi Soya board approves investment by Devonshire Capital

New Delhi: The board of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd has approved signing of a binding term sheet with Devonshire Capital, a global private equity major, for investment in the company, Ruchi Soya said in a filing to the BSE on Thursday.

Devonshire Capital will acquire a majority stake in Ruchi Soya, including issue of fresh equity. The Ruchi Soya board also approved the filing of a petition of the Companies Act, 2013, in the NCLT to enter into a scheme of arrangement subject to applicable approvals.

The binding term sheet details Devonshire Capital taking 51% equity stake in Ruchi Soya, as per Sebi guidelines post approval from the creditors and other regulatory approvals. It also covers restructuring of Ruchi Soya’s certain branded packaged oils distribution business being spun out and to be 100% acquired by the investor for a gross consideration amount of Rs4,000 crore to be paid to Ruchi Soya in various tranches, the firm said in the BSE filing.

“This strategic investment by Devonshire will enhance the value of our business and provide an effective solution to resolve our outstanding issues with the banks, financial institutions and operational creditors. We are optimistic on an early completion of this restructuring exercise after all necessary approvals of the lenders and legal formalities,” said Ruchi Soya CEO Dinesh Shahra.

The amount would be substantially utilized for payment to all lenders. Ruchi Soya is among the 28 firms in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) second defaulter list for bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

On Thursday, shares of Ruchi Soya closed 3.18% higher at Rs29.20 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.08%, or 27.05 points, to 33,560.41.