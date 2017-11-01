First Carlyle Ventures Mauritius exits Cyient, sells stake

The shares were offloaded on 31 October based on the weighted average price of Rs544.43. Photo: Madhu Kapparath/Mint

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investor First Carlyle Ventures Mauritius has sold its entire holding in IT firm Cyient Ltd through an open market transaction for an estimated value of Rs604 crore.

According to a BSE filing on Wednesday, First Carlyle Ventures Mauritius sold 1.10 crore shares, representing 9.86% of Cyient Ltd. The shares were offloaded on 31 October based on the weighted average price of Rs544.43 and the transaction is estimated to have been valued at Rs604.28 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs543.15 in the afternoon trade, down 0.27% from its previous close, on the BSE.