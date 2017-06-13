Tata Motors appoints Girish Wagh as head of commercial vehicle business

Wagh’s ascent to the top of the CV business comes at a time when the Tata Motors’ business is facing stiff competition from Indian and foreign rivals. File photo: Mint

Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday named Girish Wagh, known as the brain behind the Tata Indica, Tata Nano and Tata Ace, as the head of its commercial vehicle business. He has also been included in the company’s executive committee.

Wagh, currently head of product line (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) comes in place of Ravindra Pisharody, who quit as executive director of the commercial vehicles business last Monday. Wagh will take charge immediately and work with Pisharody for a smooth transition, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Wagh’s ascent to the top of the CV business comes at a time when the business is facing stiff competition from Indian and foreign rivals.

A mechanical engineer from the Maharashtra Institute of Technology and a post-graduate in manufacturing from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Wagh joined Tata Motors straight from the campus in 1992.

Wagh’s appointment to the top post reflects the management style of Guenter Butschek, managing director and chief executive at the firm, said a Tata Motors insider. “He has quickly understood the DNA of the company,” this person said, adding that apart from being competent and having the requisite skills, Wagh has a great following within and outside the company. Butschek who took over the reins of the Tata Group flagship last February, has made several changes —from undertaking organisational restructuring to revisiting the systems and processes, as he seeks to bring the loss-making entity back on track.