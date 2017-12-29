Aarti Industries signs Rs10,000-crore multi-year contract

At 2.20pm, shares of Aarti Industries were trading higher by 6.83% at Rs1,141.60 on BSE. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Speciality chemical firm Aarti Industries’ Ltd on Friday said it has signed a Rs10,000-crore multi- year exclusive supply contract with a global chemical conglomerate.

“This contract entails supply of a high value speciality chemical intermediate over a period of 20 years,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Aarti Industries said it will invest $35-40 million to set up a dedicated large-scale manufacturing facility for the production of this speciality chemical intermediate. “As a part of this contract terms, the customer shall provide $42 million as an advance to the company in instalments, which shall be adjusted against supplies in future,” the company added.

Aarti Industries is India’s leading producer of Benzene—based basic and intermediate chemicals. It is one of the leading suppliers of dyes, pigments, agro-chemicals, pharmaceuticals and rubber chemicals to global manufacturers.

At 2.20pm, shares of the company were trading higher by 6.83% at Rs1,141.60 on BSE.