Domestic air passenger traffic grew 20% in June: DGCA data

New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic grew 20% in June from a year earlier, continuing the growth trajectory.

Airlines flew 95.8 million passengers in June compared with 79.7 million the year before, data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.

The April-June period is considered the peak season for airlines along with the October-December quarter as schools are shut for summer vacations, boosting leisure travel.

Among the major carriers, IndiGo retained the largest market share of 40%, followed by Jet Airways (India) Ltd at 17.5%, SpiceJet Ltd’s 13.3%, Air India’s 13.1%, and GoAir’s 8.4%. AirAsia clocked 3.7% and Vistara 3.6%.

IndiGo also had the highest cancellation rate of 3.34% followed by Air India’s 1.62%, SpiceJet’s 0.28%, GoAir’s 0.27% and Jet Airways 0.15%. “The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of Jun 2017 has been 1.68%,” DGCA said in its report.

SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor of 94.5%, followed by 89.4% for GoAir, IndiGo at 87.8% and Vistara at 86.4%.

IndiGo’s clocked the highest 86.1% on-time performance at the four metro airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Vistara took the second spot reporting an on-time performance of 80.8% followed by SpiceJet at 79.8% and Go Air at 75.9%.

Airlines paid over Rs 2 crore to more than 99,500 passengers affected by cancellations, delays and those who were denied boarding in June this year. This includes paying over Rs 99.91 lakh as compensation towards providing facilities to the over 85,000 passengers affected by delays. The industry also paid Rs 69.28 lakh as compensation to over 1,300 passengers who were denied boarding.