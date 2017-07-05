Wipro Infrastructure Engineering ties up with IAI

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering is part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint More From Livemint »

Bengaluru: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) and Israel’s largest aerospace and defence firm Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance for manufacturing composite aerostructure parts and assemblies.

WIN, part of Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd, will set up a manufacturing facility in India in partnership with IAI to meet the requirements of global aircraft original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers, Wipro said in Bengaluru.

The facility will make composite structures in India for global markets and address the compliance requirements of IAI, other OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to meet Defence Offset Guidelines detailed by the ministry of defence, the company said.

“WIN sees the aerospace industry as strategic to its future,” Wipro said in a release in Bengaluru.

In 2013, WIN set up India’s first Aerospace actuator manufacturing facility at the Devanahalli Special Economic Zone in Bengaluru. In 2016, WIN acquired HR Givon Ltd, an Israel-headquartered manufacturer of metallic parts and assemblies for the Aerospace industry, which has three manufacturing plants, two in Israel and one in the US. The acquisition has helped WIN further expand its product portfolio in aerostructure parts and assemblies, expand global footprint and forge deeper customer relationships, the release said.

Pratik Kumar, chief executive officer, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering and executive director, Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited, said the partnership will not only strengthen their presence in the growing aerospace sector but also help explore emerging business opportunities in key markets.

EVP and general manager of the Commercial Aircraft Group, IAI, Shlomi Karako said, “We look forward to assisting Wipro in building its composite facility with know-how and technologies that we will provide in the near future as part of the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and plan to expand the collaboration even further in the future.”

IAI Ltd specializes in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. It also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.