LIC picks over 3% additional stake in Bank of India for Rs451 crore
Life Insurance Corporation buys an additional stake of over 3% in Bank of India for about Rs450.88 crore, taking its stake in the bank to 14.25%
Latest News »
- Firstsource to sell portion of India business to Vertex
- Service consumed in June, billed in July to attract GST
- Donald Trump says Mexico should ‘absolutely’ pay for US border wall
- Narendra Modi targets Pakistan at G20 Summit, equates LeT, JeM to ISIS, Al-Qaeda
- Xi Jinping calls for ‘peaceful settlement’ of ‘regional disputes’ in Hamburg
New Delhi: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has bought an additional stake of over 3% in public sector Bank of India for about Rs450.88 crore.
The Bank of India sold 33,500,000 shares equivalent to over 3.12% equity to LIC through an open market purchase on a preference shares allotment on 28 June 2017, as per bank’s regulatory filing.
More From Livemint »
Calculated on the stock weighted average price (WAP) of Rs134.59 apiece on 28 June, the valuation of the deal comes at over Rs450.87 crore. With this, LIC’s stake in the bank has gone up to 14.25% from the earlier 11.13%.
Stock of Bank of India on Friday closed 0.11% up at Rs140.80 on BSE.