Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit rises 3% to Rs2,484 crore, beats estimates

Total vehicle sales for the second quarter increased about 18% to 492,118 units, says Maruti Suzuki. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top-selling car maker, posted more than a 3% rise in its quarterly profit, beating analysts’ estimates.

The company, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, reported a profit of Rs2,484 crore ($381.86 million) for the second quarter ended 30 September, versus Rs2,402 crore a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs2,229 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

