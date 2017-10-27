Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit rises 3% to Rs2,484 crore, beats estimates
Maruti Suzuki reports a profit of Rs2,484 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September as against Rs2,402 crore a year ago
Bengaluru: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top-selling car maker, posted more than a 3% rise in its quarterly profit, beating analysts’ estimates.
The company, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, reported a profit of Rs2,484 crore ($381.86 million) for the second quarter ended 30 September, versus Rs2,402 crore a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs2,229 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total vehicle sales for the quarter increased about 18% to 492,118 units. Reuters
