Supreme Court asks Unitech to compensate homebuyers towards litigation costs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Unitech to pay 39 homebuyers litigation costs of Rs80,000 each over delay in delivery of flats in its Gurugram housing project.

Homebuyers have already been paid the principal amount and interest at the rate of 14% by Unitech as compensation for delay in delivery of flats under the Vistas project in Gurugram under the court’s April order.

A bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra disposed of the appeals as he asked the real estate company to furnish the amount towards litigation costs and mental agony.

On 24 April, the apex court had directed Unitech to deposit 14% interest on Rs16.55 crore invested by the 39 homebuyers at its project in Gurugram by 8 May. The apex court also warned that failure to meet the deadline could invite attaching the realtor’s property.

Homebuyers had approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in 2014 seeking payment of principal amount and interest.

Thereafter, Unitech moved the apex court on the consumer forum had asked Unitech to refund money to the homebuyers along with interest.