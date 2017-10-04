Eris Lifesciences acquires nutraceuticals maker UTH Healthcare

Shares of Eris Lifesciences closed 1.04% up at Rs583.60 per scrip on BSE.

New Delhi: Eris Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired nutraceuticals maker UTH Healthcare for Rs12.85 crore.

UTH Healthcare is largely present in obesity, diabetes, maternal nutrition, gestational diabetes mellitus and cardio- vascular disease, Eris said in a filing to BSE.

“This is a unique position to work from where the two entities will leverage their strengths and add value. With this, I have signed up for a bigger role at Eris and look forward to making notable contribution to the industry at large,” UTH Healthcare chairman A. K. Khanna said.

Eris Lifesciences in July 2016 entered into a share purchase and shareholders’ agreement to acquire 75.48% in Kinedex, a firm that focuses on products catering to mobility related disorders, the company said.

On Wednesday, shares of Eris Lifesciences closed 1.04% up at Rs583.60 per scrip on BSE, while the Sensex ended 0.55% up at 31,671.71.