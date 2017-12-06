Edelweiss achieves final close of Rs500 crore real estate fund

Nitin Jain, chief executive of global wealth and asset management at Edelweiss. Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors is a private debt investment manager focusing on areas such as special opportunities, real estate and distressed assets credit.

Mumbai: Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Ltd (EAAA), the private debt investment platform of Edelweiss Group, on Tuesday said it has achieved the final close of its onshore fund Edelweiss Real Estate Opportunities Fund at the targeted size of Rs500 crore.

EAAA is a private debt investment manager focusing on areas such as special opportunities, real estate and distressed assets credit.

The fund aims to capitalize on limited liquidity in the real estate market through a multi-strategy approach with focus on the top six tier-I cities in India—namely Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai across residential and commercial real estate, Edelweiss said in the statement.

“We believe that residential real estate is poised to bounce back with existing regulation available to protect consumer interest. In addition, limited capital availability creates an ideal opportunity for providers of alternative sources of capital to invest in real estate. Improving business sentiments and a recovery in the demand for office space will lead to further investment opportunities,” said Nitin Jain, chief executive, global wealth and asset management, Edelweiss Group.

The fund, raised from family offices, business owners and promoters, ultra-high-net-worth individuals and corporate treasuries, has already deployed Rs152 crore in four deals across geographies.

Following demonetization, the market in India has stabilized and RERA has given confidence to the buyers on timely completion of projects, said Vibhor Gupta, head of marketing (India), Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Ltd.

“The investments in alternative space in India have picked up significantly over the past year or so. We are encouraged with the response we have received for our real estate fund and remain confident on leveraging the opportunities available in this space. Edelweiss strong sourcing capability, faster quality deployments and multi-strategy approach has helped raise 60% of the fund corpus post demonetization,” he added.

EAAA manages seven funds catering to global and domestic investors across illiquid strategies in India including collateralized credit, real estate and distressed assets. The Edelweiss Real Estate Opportunities Fund is managed by Nitin Goel.

The Edelweiss group currently has about Rs193,000 crore of assets under management. The group over the years has been offering various solutions to real estate developers from financing real estate project development, project monitoring, supporting developers in distress situations till the project is completed and assisting in sale of the real estate assets.