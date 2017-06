Amtek Auto’s income from operations stood at Rs448.45 crore in the fourth quarter. Photo:

New Delhi: Debt ridden auto component maker Amtek Auto on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 307.57 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2017.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 563 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal, Amtek Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Income from operations stood at Rs 448.45 crore as compared with Rs 650.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.