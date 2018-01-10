Sahajanand Medical raises Rs230 crore

A fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has invested Rs160 crore of primary capital in SMT for a minority stake, while existing institutional investor Samara Capital has contributed the rest.

Mumbai: Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a manufacturer of cardiac stents, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs230 crore in a funding round led by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia.

Existing Investor Samara Capital also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

Established in 1998 and based in Gujarat, SMT is part of the Sahajanand Group.

It is a developer and manufacturer of precision engineered cardiac products, with a product portfolio that includes coronary stents, renal stents and other cardiac accessories.

As part of the current transaction, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has invested Rs160 crore of primary capital in the company for a minority stake, while existing institutional investor Samara Capital has contributed the rest.

KPMG India advised the company on the fund raising.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance organic growth, for acquisitions, and to develop an aggressive research and development (R&D) programme for further expansion of SMT’s portfolio of products.

“The proceeds from this investment round will bolster further expansion in overseas markets and assist in building our pipeline of next generation cardiovascular products,” said Bhargav Kotadia, managing director of Sahajanand Medical Technologies.

Lifesciences and healthcare is a core area of focus for Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia.

“The increasing burden of lifestyle diseases combined with the push towards local manufacturing backed by the best in class R&D has led to a significant rise in the use of domestic medical implants,” said Arjun Saigal, co-head of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in India.

SMT has a manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat and a R&D center in Dublin, Ireland. SMT also exports its portfolio of devices to the UK, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and other countries.