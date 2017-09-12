Mahendra Pratap Mall appointed IRCTC CMD

Mahendra Pratap Mall is at present IRCTC director (finance).

New Delhi: Mahendra Pratap Mall was on Tuesday appointed as chairman and managing director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd. He is at present director (finance) in the same organisation.

The appointments committee of the Union cabinet has approved his appointment to the post for a period of five years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.