Mahendra Pratap Mall appointed IRCTC CMD
The appointments committee of the Union cabinet approves Mahendra Pratap Mall’s appointment as CMD of IRCTC for a period of five years
New Delhi: Mahendra Pratap Mall was on Tuesday appointed as chairman and managing director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd. He is at present director (finance) in the same organisation.
The appointments committee of the Union cabinet has approved his appointment to the post for a period of five years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.
First Published: Tue, Sep 12 2017. 10 10 PM IST
