Bird Group shows interest in Air India

Aviation secretary R.N. Chaubey says this is the second formal interest for Air India we have received. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based travel firm Bird Group has sent in its expression of interest to acquire Air India Ltd, the second firm to do so after IndiGo parent Interglobe Aviation, aviation secretary R.N. Chaubey said on Wednesday.

“This is the second formal interest for Air India we have received,” Chaubey said, talking to reporters after a aviation conference in the national capital.

“We have sent expression of interest in Air India’s ground handling subsidary,” nkur Bhatia, head of Bird Group told Mint from London.

Bird Group was founded in 1971 and runs hotels, and offers travel technology, aviation, hospitality, luxury retail and education services.

A group of ministers is scheduled to hold its second meeting in the capital on the airline later in the day.