SSG Capital buys 34.42% stake in Cox & Kings arm

New Delhi: Travel services provider Cox & Kings on Thursday said private equity firm SSG Capital Management has acquired 34.42% stake in its subsidiary Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd. Prometheon is the holding company of Holidaybreak, which houses brands such as Travel Works and Meininger.

Holidaybreak is a specialist holiday group with market leading positions in the UK and other major European markets.

In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said that SSG Capital Management through its investee company has acquired 34.42% stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd.

Cox & Kings owns 65.6% of Holidaybreak, while SSG Capital Management has 2.72% in Cox & Kings Ltd.

