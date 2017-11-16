SSG Capital buys 34.42% stake in Cox & Kings arm
In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said private equity firm SSG Capital Management has acquired 34.42% stake in its subsidiary Prometheon Holdings
New Delhi: Travel services provider Cox & Kings on Thursday said private equity firm SSG Capital Management has acquired 34.42% stake in its subsidiary Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd. Prometheon is the holding company of Holidaybreak, which houses brands such as Travel Works and Meininger.
Holidaybreak is a specialist holiday group with market leading positions in the UK and other major European markets.
In a regulatory filing, Cox & Kings said that SSG Capital Management through its investee company has acquired 34.42% stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK) Ltd.
Cox & Kings owns 65.6% of Holidaybreak, while SSG Capital Management has 2.72% in Cox & Kings Ltd.
At 2.55pm, Cox & Kings stock was trading 0.54% up at Rs251.90 on BSE.
First Published: Thu, Nov 16 2017. 03 02 PM IST
