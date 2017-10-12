StanPlus raises $1.1 million from Kalari Capital, INSEAD Angels Asia
New Delhi: Hyderabad-based on-demand ambulance service StanPlus Thursday said it has raised $1.1 million from Kalari Capital’s seed fund Kstart and INSEAD Angels Asia.
“Our aim is to empower people during difficult situations. We see a huge gap in the ambulance transportation service from home to hospital and hospital to home especially in the non-emergency sector,” co-founder Antoine Poirson said.
The start-up was launched in 2016 by INSEAD alumni Poirson, Prabhdeep Singh and Jose Leon. It operates over 300 ambulances in Hyderabad and adjoining towns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
StanPlus ambulances are equipped with advanced support systems, cardiac machines, trained paramedics and are tracked using GPS. The company says it is building a reliable ambulance service—one where the ambulance is summoned through one dedicated hotline number and arrives within 15 minutes.
StanPlus has partnered with 15 hospitals for the service. The company said it will use the funds to expand the network of ambulances and expand to more geographies, besides adding technology features to its fleet.
