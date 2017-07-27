Zomato partners with Ola, allows users to book rides and pay through Ola Money

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato has partnered homegrown cab aggregator Ola that will allow its users to book rides and pay using the latter’s mobile wallet.

“This partnership with Zomato brings increased convenience, seamless mobility and dining or ordering experience to the customers of both the platforms,” Ola director alliances Saurabh Mishra said.

He added that with this partnership, users of Zomato app can not only book Ola rides but also pay for orders through Ola Money at various Zomato partner restaurants. Zomato partner restaurants will also set up special zones, where customers can book an Ola, he said.

Besides, Ola Play customers will be able to view restaurant/food options, read reviews, order food as well as make table reservations through a customised Zomato micro-app on Ola Play.

Mukund Kulashekaran, business head online ordering at Zomato said he is confident that the association will help both brands co-create exciting offerings for customers.

Earlier, Zomato had a similar tie-up with Ola’s US-based rival, Uber. Asked about the partnership with Uber, a Zomato spokesperson said the contract with Uber, which was for a period of one year, was completed at the end of 2016.