Deals Buzz: LVMH keen to fund Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali

French luxury group LVMH has taken a shine to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

InMobi buys mobile ad firm AerServ for $90 million

Bengaluru-based advertising technology company InMobi on Wednesday said it has bought American mobile video ad start-up AerServ for $90 million in a cash-and-stock deal. The acquisition, its biggest yet, aims to boost its capabilities in the video ads sector, which is expected to become a multi-billion dollar business over three to five years, reports Mint. Read more

LVMH keen to fund Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali

French luxury group LVMH has taken a shine to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The L Catterton private equity fund co-owned by LVMH is ready to bet $500 million—almost half of its remaining Asia fund—to buy a stake in the enterprise that has emerged as one of India’s biggest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies with a range of ayurveda-based products in the past few years, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Mint had earlier reported that Patanjali Ayurved had hired two investment banks to raise structured credit worth Rs1,000 crore, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Naspers is said to plan $200 million investment in Swiggy

Naspers Ltd is in talks to lead an investment of as much as 2.5 billion rand ($200 million) in India’s Swiggy to increase its stake in the online food-delivery company, Bloomberg reports citing two people familiar with the matter. Read more

Nissan-Renault plans $1 billion fund for auto tech start-ups

The world’s largest automotive alliance will invest as much as $1 billion to fund mobility start-ups over the next five years as it looks to make inroads with new technology at a time of rapid upheaval for the transportation sector, reports Bloomberg. Read more

AirAsia India may soon go public: Tony Fernandes

AirAsia India may go public soon and will seek board approval to hire a banker to initiate the process, founder Tony Fernandes said on Twitter Wednesday morning, reports Mint. Read more

Sahajanand Medical raises Rs230 crore

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a manufacturer of cardiac stents, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs230 crore in a funding round led by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, reports Mint. Read more

Moneytor raises funds from 500 Startups, others

Moneytor, a software start-up that automates the process of debt collection from defaulters, on Wednesday said it raised an undisclosed amount from 500 Startups, Yes Bank-backed accelerator ISME ACE and some other angel investors, reports Mint. Read more

AC maker Amber Enterprises to launch Rs600 crore IPO on 17 January

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, a manufacturer of air-conditioners (ACs), on Wednesday said it will launch a Rs600-crore initial public offering (IPO) on 17 January. Amber, which manufactures room air-conditioners and their components for leading consumer durable brands, has priced its shares in a range of Rs855-859 per share, reports Mint. Read more

SBI, ICICI first choice for Essar Steel bidders

Bidders for the bankrupt Essar Steel including private equity funds such as Aion and SSG Capital and steelmakers such as Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel and Nippon Steel, are seeking to tie up funding from banks, reports The Economic Times citing two people familiar with the matter. Read more

IFC set to invest Rs2,800 crore in MP Solar park

In one of the biggest deals in the renewable energy space, International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of World Bank group, is close to investing $440 million or Rs2,800 crore in Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, reports The Economic Times. Read more

KKR company buys Ketan Mehta’s animation studio

Private equity giant KKR-backed Emerald Media has acquired controlling shares in India’s leading animation content producer Cosmos-Maya, founded by filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, reports The Times of India. Read more

RIL’s Mukesh Ambani in talks to buy out Jai Corp’s 24% stake in NMSEZ

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, through his personal investment firms, is in talks to buy out BSE-listed Jai Corp’s 24% stake in Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ). If the deal goes through, Ambani will be the largest shareholder of the NMSEZ with a 48.1% stake, reports Business Standard. Read more