Deals Buzz: LVMH keen to fund Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali

InMobi buys mobile ad firm AerServ for $90 million
Bengaluru-based advertising technology company InMobi on Wednesday said it has bought American mobile video ad start-up AerServ for $90 million in a cash-and-stock deal. The acquisition, its biggest yet, aims to boost its capabilities in the video ads sector, which is expected to become a multi-billion dollar business over three to five years, reports Mint. Read more
LVMH keen to fund Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali
French luxury group LVMH has taken a shine to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The L Catterton private equity fund co-owned by LVMH is ready to bet $500 million—almost half of its remaining Asia fund—to buy a stake in the enterprise that has emerged as one of India’s biggest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies with a range of ayurveda-based products in the past few years, reports The Economic Times. Read more
Mint had earlier reported that Patanjali Ayurved had hired two investment banks to raise structured credit worth Rs1,000 crore, citing two people aware of the development. Read more
Naspers is said to plan $200 million investment in Swiggy
Naspers Ltd is in talks to lead an investment of as much as 2.5 billion rand ($200 million) in India’s Swiggy to increase its stake in the online food-delivery company, Bloomberg reports citing two people familiar with the matter. Read more
Nissan-Renault plans $1 billion fund for auto tech start-ups
The world’s largest automotive alliance will invest as much as $1 billion to fund mobility start-ups over the next five years as it looks to make inroads with new technology at a time of rapid upheaval for the transportation sector, reports Bloomberg. Read more
AirAsia India may soon go public: Tony Fernandes
AirAsia India may go public soon and will seek board approval to hire a banker to initiate the process, founder Tony Fernandes said on Twitter Wednesday morning, reports Mint. Read more
Sahajanand Medical raises Rs230 crore
Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a manufacturer of cardiac stents, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs230 crore in a funding round led by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, reports Mint. Read more
Moneytor raises funds from 500 Startups, others
Moneytor, a software start-up that automates the process of debt collection from defaulters, on Wednesday said it raised an undisclosed amount from 500 Startups, Yes Bank-backed accelerator ISME ACE and some other angel investors, reports Mint. Read more
AC maker Amber Enterprises to launch Rs600 crore IPO on 17 January
Amber Enterprises India Ltd, a manufacturer of air-conditioners (ACs), on Wednesday said it will launch a Rs600-crore initial public offering (IPO) on 17 January. Amber, which manufactures room air-conditioners and their components for leading consumer durable brands, has priced its shares in a range of Rs855-859 per share, reports Mint. Read more
SBI, ICICI first choice for Essar Steel bidders
Bidders for the bankrupt Essar Steel including private equity funds such as Aion and SSG Capital and steelmakers such as Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel and Nippon Steel, are seeking to tie up funding from banks, reports The Economic Times citing two people familiar with the matter. Read more
IFC set to invest Rs2,800 crore in MP Solar park
In one of the biggest deals in the renewable energy space, International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of World Bank group, is close to investing $440 million or Rs2,800 crore in Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, reports The Economic Times. Read more
KKR company buys Ketan Mehta’s animation studio
Private equity giant KKR-backed Emerald Media has acquired controlling shares in India’s leading animation content producer Cosmos-Maya, founded by filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, reports The Times of India. Read more
RIL’s Mukesh Ambani in talks to buy out Jai Corp’s 24% stake in NMSEZ
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, through his personal investment firms, is in talks to buy out BSE-listed Jai Corp’s 24% stake in Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ). If the deal goes through, Ambani will be the largest shareholder of the NMSEZ with a 48.1% stake, reports Business Standard. Read more
