Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 06 27 PM IST

Russian oil giant Rosneft hit by ‘powerful’ cyber attack

Rosneft said that its servers had suffered a powerful cyber attack, as the company is locked in a bitter court fight with the Russian conglomerate Sistema

AFP
Rosneft said it hopes the incident was “not connected to current legal proceedings”. Photo: Reuters
Rosneft said it hopes the incident was “not connected to current legal proceedings”. Photo: Reuters

Moscow: Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Tuesday that its servers had suffered a “powerful” cyber attack, as the company is locked in a bitter court fight with the Russian conglomerate Sistema.

“A powerful hacking attack has been carried out against the company’s servers,” Rosneft said on Twitter, adding that it “hopes” the incident was “not connected to current legal proceedings”.

    First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 06 27 PM IST
    Topics: Rosneft cyber attack Sistema hacking Rosneft servers

