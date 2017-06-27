Russian oil giant Rosneft hit by ‘powerful’ cyber attack
Rosneft said that its servers had suffered a powerful cyber attack, as the company is locked in a bitter court fight with the Russian conglomerate Sistema
Moscow: Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Tuesday that its servers had suffered a “powerful” cyber attack, as the company is locked in a bitter court fight with the Russian conglomerate Sistema.
“A powerful hacking attack has been carried out against the company’s servers,” Rosneft said on Twitter, adding that it “hopes” the incident was “not connected to current legal proceedings”.
First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 06 27 PM IST
