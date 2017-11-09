Sail reports 10th straight quarterly loss

Sail’s quarterly revenue from operations was up about 8% at Rs13,617 crore, while total expenses rose 2.7% to Rs14,109 crore. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: Steel Authority of India Ltd posted a narrower second-quarter loss on Thursday, the tenth straight loss in a row.

Net loss came in at Rs539 crore ($82.96 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with a loss of Rs732 crore in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average had expected the state-run company to post a loss of Rs273 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Quarterly revenue from operations was up about 8% at Rs13,617 crore, while total expenses rose 2.7% to Rs14,109 crore. Reuters