Deals Buzz: US food major Cargill to spend Rs1,500cr on India expansion plan

US food major Cargill seeks to expand in the lucrative market where doing business has become decisively easier. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Ruchi Soya to sell 51% stake to Devonshire Capital

Edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd has agreed to sell a 51% stake in the company along with its entire branded oil distribution business for Rs4,000 crore to private equity firm Devonshire Capital, reports Mint. The company will use the funds to part repay its over Rs12,000 crore debt as of 30 June, Ruchi Soya said in stock exchange filings. Read more

Continuum Wind Energy in talks with Olympus Capital to raise Rs450 crore

Continuum Wind Energy, a renewable energy firm controlled by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, is in talks with private equity firm Olympus Capital Asia to raise structured credit financing of around Rs450 crore ($70 million), reports Mint citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Khadim India IPO sees 14% subscription on first day

The Rs543 crore IPO of footwear retailer Khadim India Ltd witnessed an overall subscription of 14% on the first day of its share sale, reports Mint. Khadim has set a price band of Rs745-750 per share for the IPO. The offer will close on 6 November. Read more

LIC places $1 billion bid for shares in New India Assurance IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned New India Assurance Co. Ltd (NIA) was fully subscribed on the back of a $1 billion (approximately Rs6,500 crore) bid by Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), reports Mint citing three people aware of the development. Read more

Hershey India plans to invest $50 million in next five years

Hershey India Pvt. Ltd, the Indian arm of US confectionary giant The Hershey Co., will invest $50 million in the country in the next five years, reports Mint citing a top company executive. Hershey India sells 11 brands, including Hershey’s chocolate syrup, milkshake and chocolate almond spreads, along with Sofit soya milk and Jumpin juice, which it acquired from an erstwhile joint venture with Godrej Industries Ltd. Read more

Wipro Ventures invests in app-testing firm Headspin

Wipro Ventures has invested an undisclosed sum in Headspin Inc., a San Francisco-based mobile app testing start-up that counts Google Ventures as one of its backers, reports Mint. With this, the corporate venture investment arm of Wipro makes its 13th investment. Read more

US food major Cargill to spend Rs1,500cr on India expansion plan

US food major Cargill will invest $240 million, or Rs1,500 crore, in India over the next few years as it seeks to expand in the lucrative market where doing business has become decisively easier, Peter van Deursen, CEO Asia Pacific region, told ET. Read more

Arpwood Partners buys Karvy’s business loans for $200 million

Arpwood Partners, the private equity fund started by India’s ace investment banker Rajeev Gupta and former TPG fund manager Amol Jain, has bought out the small business loan portfolio of the non-banking financial company of Karvy Group for $200 million, reports ET. Read more

Brigade Group plans Rs 3,000 crore investments in 3 years

Brigade Group is planning to invest Rs3,000 crore over the next three years to expand its commercial property portfolio by 8 million sq ft. The Bengaluru-based property developer has office projects spread over 12 million sq ft at present, reports ET citing a top executive. Read more

Max Life begins formal talks with Lakshmi Vilas Bank to raise stake up to 10%

Three months after an aborted attempt to merge with HDFC Life, Analjit Singh-controlled Max Life Insurance has entered into formal negotiations with South India-based Lakshmi Vilas BankBSE 3.30 % (LVB) to increase its stake in the mid-sized lender to up to 10%, reports Mint citing people aware of the matter. Read more