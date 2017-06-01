| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 01 2017. 09 11 PM IST

Adani Power board to consider sale of Mundra power business to subsidiary

Adani Power said its board will consider on 6 June a proposal for slump sale of its Mundra power generating business undertaking

PTI
Adani Power board of directors will meet on 6 June. Photo: Mint
Adani Power board of directors will meet on 6 June. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Adani Power on Thursday said that its board will consider on 6 June, a proposal for slump sale of its Mundra power generating business undertaking to its arm Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 6 June 2017 to consider and evaluate, among others, the slump sale of its Mundra power generating business undertaking to its subsidiary company, namely, Adani Power (Mundra) Limited,” the company said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

PTI

Topics: Adani Power Mundra board of directors Mundra power Sale

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Thu, Jun 01 2017. 09 06 PM IST