Adani Power board to consider sale of Mundra power business to subsidiary

New Delhi: Adani Power on Thursday said that its board will consider on 6 June, a proposal for slump sale of its Mundra power generating business undertaking to its arm Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 6 June 2017 to consider and evaluate, among others, the slump sale of its Mundra power generating business undertaking to its subsidiary company, namely, Adani Power (Mundra) Limited,” the company said in a BSE filing on Thursday.