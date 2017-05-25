Prism Cement posts Q4 net down 7.2% at Rs70 crore

New Delhi: Prism Cement on Thursday reported a decline of 7.22% in its standalone net profit to Rs70.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March. The company had reported a net profit of Rs75.61 crore in the January-March period a year-ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total standalone income during the period under review was down 0.95% to Rs1,575.53 crore as against Rs1,590.80 crore in the corresponding quarter. The company’s total expense was down 0.84% to Rs1,501.77 crore as against Rs1,514.60 crore.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Prism Cement’s net profit stood at Rs17.51 crore, up over two-folds from Rs8.11 crore in the previous fiscal. Its total income for the fiscal stood at Rs5,555.24 crore, down 4.73%, compared to Rs5,831.13 crore in the previous year. Shares of Prism Cement closed 5.13% higher at Rs122 apiece on BSE on Thursday.