Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit rises 4.4% to Rs1,556 crore, misses estimates

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said its net profit for the June quarter rose by a marginal 4.4% over the corresponding quarter last year due to a higher deferred tax provision even as sales, including exports grew at a brisk pace over the year-ago period.

Net profit at the company, the leader in India’s passenger vehicles market, increased to Rs1,556 crore from Rs1,490.9 crore while total revenue from operations increased to Rs19,777.4 crore from Rs16,996 crore. The earnings lagged estimates. A Bloomberg poll of analysts estimated a net profit Rs1,692.3 crore.

More From Livemint »

Growth in sales, including those of pricier models, and higher non-operating income from cost reduction efforts contributed to the increase in profits, Maruti said in a statement. However, the costs were impacted by higher raw material prices and sales promotion and marketing expenses. There was also an one- off impact of compensation to dealers on account of switch to the unified Goods and Services Tax.

During the three months that ended in June, the maker of the Brezza compact SUV and the Baleno hatchback sold a total of 3,94,571 vehicles (including exports) up 13.2% over the same period a year ago.

Passenger vehicles sales in India declined 11.21% in June, the sharpest since March 2013 as companies curtailed dispatches to dealers ahead of the GST roll out on 1 July. Automakers in India count dispatches to dealers as sales.