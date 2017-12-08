Omnicom Media Group India elevates Harish Shriyan as CEO

A screengrab of Omnicom Media Group India website.

New Delhi: Omnicom Media Group India on Thursday elevated chief operating officer Harish Shriyan as its new chief executive officer. In his new role, Shriyan will oversee the performance of the group’s four offices in India as well as drive its further expansion across the country.

In this new capacity, Shriyan will work closely with integrated communications agency OMD India’s chief executive Priti Murthy and Jyoti Bansal, managing director of group’s media agency PHD India fuelling the agencies’ continued growth.

“Over the past decade, Harish has played an integral role in establishing Omnicom Media Group’s presence in the Indian market. This promotion is a testament to his hard work and dedication over the years, as well as the respect and trust he has earned from our staff, clients and partners. He has a clear mandate to drive innovation, digital transformation and performance for our clients,” said Torie Henderson, chief executive, Omnicom Media Group—South East Asia and India.

With over ten decade of association, Shriyan has been a part of the Omnicom Media Group ever since its inception in the India market in 2007.

“I’m excited to take on this new challenge and work closely with our talented management team on the next chapter for our agencies, especially at a time when the media and marketing landscape is transforming so rapidly. There has never been a more exciting time to work in the industry, with emerging opportunities allowing us to make an even bigger impact for our clients’ brands. I look forward to raising the bar even further for our agencies, our people and our clients,” said Shriyan on his new role.

OMD Worldwide is a global media communications agency, with more than 10,000 employees across 100 countries. It provides a range of services globally including communications strategy, media planning and buying, digital execution, content creation, entertainment marketing, sponsorship and brand analytics.

OMD India is over 550-people strong with operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.