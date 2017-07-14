Nikesh Arora joins race for Uber CEO post: report
Nikesh Arora is quietly advancing himself for the position, as Uber makes a pitch to potential CEO candidates, says report
New Delhi: Former Google and Softbank executive Nikesh Arora is eyeing the post of CEO of Uber, vacated by Travis Kalanick, says a report in The New York Times. Arora has been quietly advancing himself for the position, says the report.
Uber is making a pitch to potential CEO candidates after Kalanick, the firm’s co-founder was ousted last month. The company has received a flood of interest and Uber’s board has interviewed multiple candidates, says the newspaper, citing an anonymous source.
The company is pitching top bosses such as Susan Wojcicki of YouTube, Adam Bain, Twitter’s former CEO, David Cush, ex-CEO, Virgin America, and Marissa Mayer, ex-CEO Yahoo. The race also includes Disney’s ex-COO Thomas Staggs, added the report.
Arora was on course to become the next CEO of Japan’s SoftBank, before stepping down in June 2016.