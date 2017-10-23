Zuari Agro Chemicals Q2 profit jumps four-fold to Rs53.52 crore

Zuari Agro’s total revenue rose to Rs1,346.77 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 fiscal. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd on Monday reported a nearly four-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs53.52 crore for the second quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs13.39 crore in the year-ago period, the fertilizer company said in a filing to the BSE. Total revenue rose to Rs1,346.77 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs1,084.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Shares of the company surged 20% to close at Rs591.40 apiece on the BSE.