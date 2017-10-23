 Zuari Agro Chemicals Q2 profit jumps four-fold to Rs53.52 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Mon, Oct 23 2017. 04 40 PM IST

Zuari Agro Chemicals Q2 profit jumps four-fold to Rs53.52 crore

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd reported a nearly four-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs53.52 crore for the second quarter ended September
PTI
Zuari Agro’s total revenue rose to Rs1,346.77 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 fiscal. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd on Monday reported a nearly four-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs53.52 crore for the second quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs13.39 crore in the year-ago period, the fertilizer company said in a filing to the BSE. Total revenue rose to Rs1,346.77 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs1,084.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Shares of the company surged 20% to close at Rs591.40 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, Oct 23 2017. 04 40 PM IST
Topics: Zuari Agro Chemicals profit results Zuari Agro Q2 profit second quarter earnings

