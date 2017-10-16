News in Numbers: Tata Steel to increase share of women employees to 20% by 2020

At present, women employees account for 11% of total employees of Tata Steel . Photo: AFP

230

What is it? The number of deaths after two bombs exploded in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital city, on Sunday.

Why is it important? This is the deadliest terror attack since 2007 when the Islamist group, Al-Shabab group, began insurgency to capture power in the African nation. The death toll is likely to increase as more than 300 are wounded, some of them with serious injuries.

Tell me more: The United Nations-backed Somali government is helped by an 18,000 African Union forces to fight the militants. Al-Shabab, which means the youth in Arabic, emerged out of Union of Islamic Courts that controlled Mogadishu till 2006, before bring driven out by the Ethiopian army.

20%

What is it? The proposed share of women employees in Tata Steel by 2020.

Why is it important? This would mean nearly doubling the share of women employees in the 110-year-old steel company, which has 34,989 employees as on March 2017. At present, women employees account for 11% of total employees. More than 50% revenue is from outside India.

Tell me more: Female labour participation rate is 31.1% as compared to 75.7% male participation in India. Attitude towards women working in factories, and lack of women-friendly workplace rules are reasons for poor female labour participation in India.

93

What is it? The number of ATMs added between April and August this year.

Why is it important? This represents a sharp decline from the year-ago corresponding number (4,936). Point-of-sale (PoS) terminals have increased more than threefold to 353,000 during the same time period as banks focussed on digital payments.

Tell me more: 23% of all card usage (or Rs71,700 crore) is via PoS terminals, with remaining transactions done in ATMs.

499,752

What is it? The number of votes secured by the Congress candidate, Sunil Kumar Jakhar, in the byelection held for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

Why is it important? The margin of victory (1.93 lakh votes) was higher than what Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vinod Khanna received in 2014 elections. The vote share for Congress increased to 58.7% as compared to 33.2% in 2014, while the share of BJP fell from 46.3% to 36%.

Tell me more: Aam Aadmi Party, which came second in the assembly elections held in February this year, secured only 2.8% of votes as compared to 16.6% two years ago.

40

What is it? The number of rail passengers who fell ill after suspected food poisoning. They were travelling in Tejas Express from Goa to Mumbai.

Why is it important? This incident has occurred three months after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said the food served was not fit for human consumption. The report, though tabled this year, relates to audit conducted in 2016. Indian Railways would have been aware of the contents of the report when the CAG would have shared its findings before the final report submitted to Parliament. Yet this incident has occurred.

Tell me more: CAG pointed out how dirty water was used to prepare beverages, and food was stored in the open with no protection from rats, cockroaches etc.

