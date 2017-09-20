Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp said to agree on European venture

Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp foresee annual synergies of €400 million to €600 million, helped by savings on areas including the downstream activities, administration and research and development, the people said. Photo:

London/Frankfurt: Thyssenkrupp AG and Tata Steel Ltd have reached a framework agreement to merge their European steel businesses in a bid to create the region’s second-largest producer of the material to tackle overcapacity, people familiar with the matter said.

The German and Indian companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint venture, which will be equally owned by both parties, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The cornerstone agreement, to be announced Wednesday, paves the way for due diligence and negotiations with various stakeholders with a goal of signing a final accord in early 2018, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata foresee annual synergies of €400 million ($480 million) to €600 million, helped by savings on areas including the downstream activities, administration and research and development, the people said. There could also be further savings down the line related to the production network, they said. These could lead to job losses, they said. The venture will be headquartered in the Netherlands with shared management, they said.

Representatives for both companies declined to comment. BBC Wales reported earlier they had agreed to the first stages of a deal, without saying where it got the information.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata have been in tie-up talks for more than a year to drive the latest wave of consolidation as steelmakers seek ways to counter overcapacity and cut costs. While steel prices have recovered since early last year, the industry still remains haunted by a global glut caused by large Chinese exports and too much capacity around the world. Benchmark prices in Europe are less than half the price they were in 2008, according to Metal Bulletin Ltd.

Rivaling ArcelorMittal

Investors have mostly welcomed the prospect of Thyssenkrupp find a partner for its cyclical and capital-intensive steel operations. Still, chief executive officer Heinrich Hiesinger, who is working to transform Germany’s top steelmaker into a more diversified industrial group, has faced some opposition from activists and unions. They say the merger plan will result in job cuts or may fail to yield significant synergies. For Tata Steel, the move would let it focus more on its Indian market, where it plans to grow “aggressively.”

The deal, which involves combining Tata’s plants in the Netherlands and UK with Thyssenkrupp’s German assets, would create a venture that’s closer in size to Europe’s top producer, ArcelorMittal.

Activist investor Cevian Capital may oppose the venture and instead favor a breakup of the German engineering company, people familiar with the matter said last week. Labor representatives, who have half of the seats on Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board, have also expressed concern that the combination will lead to job losses.

While the supervisory board doesn’t need to approve the deal, Essen-based Thyssenkrupp’s management needs to win approval from at least half of its board members for the transaction with Tata to be finalized next year.

Tata Steel cleared a hurdle for the venture after a UK regulator approved a deal to solve a long-running pension standoff, which Thyssenkrupp CEO Hiesinger had said was potentially a major stumbling block to the combination. Bloomberg