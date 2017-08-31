Ola partners with Indus OS to reach over eight million users

Integration with Indus OS will make Ola available in English and 12 regional languages. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Indus OS—a homegrown smartphone operating system company—has partnered Ola to integrate the latter’s cab aggregator app on its platform.

The move will provide Ola access to over 8 million users of Indus OS across handset brands like Micromax, Intex and Karbonn.

“Our aim is to reach 100 million users in the next 2 years. This Ola integration will be rolled out to existing users as an upgrade and to all future users of Indus OS through our smartphone partners,” Indus OS co-founder and CEO Rakesh Deshmukh told PTI.

He added that the integration will also make Ola available in English and 12 regional languages. “This partnership with Indus OS is a big step in catering to such use cases and ensuring that access to reliable mobility solutions reaches everyone who needs it in the most contextual and intuitive experience,” Ola VP (Engineering) Nitin Gupta said.

Indus OS users would need to open their OS’ in-built messaging app and click on Ola among the suggested brand accounts to book a cab.

Ola as a recommendation will also pop up if any message has the context of mobility like a doctor’s appointment or confirmation message of movie tickets, the statement said.