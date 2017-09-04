Wistron country director Sudipto Gupta resigns, joins MRO-TEK as CEO
New Delhi: MRO-TEK Realty Ltd (BSE: 532376, NSE: MRO-TEK) has appointed Sudipto Gupta, former director of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron Corp’s Indian operations, as chief executive officer (CEO). Gupta will assume the new role from 5 September, the company said in a statement on Monday in Bengaluru.
“MRO-TEK was and will be primarily a telecommunications and network product company and we will continue to focus in this area. New products, solutions and markets will be our priority,” Gupta said in an interview on Monday. He said he will substantiate his strategy during his address to the shareholders at the companies annual general meeting to be held in Bengaluru at the end of September.
MRO-TEK is all set to launch a new website and digital marketing campaign to broaden its sales push domestically and globally, company officials said, adding that the company plans to explore business plans, organic and inorganic expansion opportunities and new market initiatives over the next few quarters.
“As we launch ourselves into the trajectory of new growth, Sudipto (Gupta) is exactly the kind of CEO we need at this stage of our comeback – his vision, achievements, international level of expertise and energy will drive us ahead in this journey to reach new heights,” Aniruddha B. Mehta, chairman and managing director of MRO-TEK said in a statement.
At Wistron Corp., Gupta played an instrumental role in executing and managing a complex national distribution network for one of the top three PC brands and setting up Wistron Corp.’s Indian operations’ first owned, high-tech manufacturing plants for a global tech giant at Peenya in Bengaluru, the statement added.
Global tech giant Apple Inc. started working with Wistron Corp. to assemble the iPhone SE in Bengaluru, as a part of its first phase manufacturing plans in India.
“My vision for MRO-TEK is to play to its strengths, develop new markets, create new verticals with higher value addition, adopt proven, effective management practices, frugal innovation as the cornerstone of all we do, work closely with Indian home-grown start-ups, take swift decisions, rely on strong corporate governance, ensure adequate disclosures and adopt a balanced business approach. Above all, my people come first—they will always be my priority,” Gupta said.
