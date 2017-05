Shuva Mandal, a lawyer from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, will take charge as group general counsel of Tata Sons from July. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Tata Sons Ltd on Tuesday on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shuva Mandal as group general counsel.

Mandal, a lawyer from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, replaces Bharat Vasani who will take charge as special counsel to Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran.

Mandal will join the company with effect from July 2017.

Vasani, who has been group general counsel of Tata Sons for the last 17 years, had expressed a desire to move into a more strategic and advisory role. He retires next year.