Tata Power Q1 profit more than doubles

Tata Power’s income from its power business grew about 6% to Rs10.01 billion for the June quarter. photo: Mint

Tata Power Co. Ltd’s first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher income from its core power generation business.

Profit came in at Rs1.64 billion ($25.6 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with a profit of Rs724.9 million a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Income from its power business grew about 6% to Rs10.01 billion for the quarter.

Shares of the company were trading 5.5% higher after the results. Reuters