Tata Power Q1 profit more than doubles
Tata Power says its Q1 profit came in at Rs1.64 billion, compared with a profit of Rs724.9 million a year earlier
Tata Power Co. Ltd’s first-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher income from its core power generation business.
Profit came in at Rs1.64 billion ($25.6 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with a profit of Rs724.9 million a year earlier, the company said on Monday.
Income from its power business grew about 6% to Rs10.01 billion for the quarter.
Shares of the company were trading 5.5% higher after the results. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 03 45 PM IST
