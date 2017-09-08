Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 02 41 PM IST

IDBI Bank seeks fresh bids for acquiring 13.7% stake in Sidbi

IDBI Bank seeks fresh bids for acquiring the remaining 13.71% stake in Sidbi, deadline for submission of fresh bids will close on 14 September
Gopika Gopakumar
IDBI’s plan to sell stake in Sidbi is part of its overall strategy to sell non-core assets to raise capital. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
IDBI’s plan to sell stake in Sidbi is part of its overall strategy to sell non-core assets to raise capital. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: State-owned lender IDBI Bank has sought fresh bids for acquiring the remaining 13.71% stake in Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi).

Last month, the bank had mandated SBI Capital Markets to look for a buyer for its entire 16.25% stake in the financial institution but had to extend the date for submission due to tepid investor response. Of the total stake put on the block, 2% was picked up by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and 0.5% by Vijaya Bank, according to a senior official in the bank. With this, LIC’s stake in Sidbi stands at 14.21% and Vijaya Bank at 0.8%.

The deadline for submission of fresh bids will close on 14 September, said SBI Caps in a public advertisement on Wednesday.

IDBI Bank is the second largest shareholder in Sidbi after State Bank of India, which owns 16.73%. Other shareholders include government of India, which owns 15.4% stake, LIC with 12.21%, Punjab National Bank with 3.99% and other public sector banks and insurance companies.

IDBI’s plan to sell stake in Sidbi is part of its overall strategy to sell non-core assets to raise capital. The bank is aiming to garner around Rs5,000 crore in this financial year through sale of non-core assets, IDBI Bank chief Mahesh Kumar Jain had said in June.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio improved to 10.92% at the end of June from 10.70% at the end of March, though it was lower than the previous year’s figure of 11.80%. The bank received Rs394 crore from LIC and Rs1,861 crore from the government during the quarter.

According to the bank’s annual report for the year 2015-16, IDBI Bank holds a stake in National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), NSDL e-governance Infrastructure Ltd, Biotech Consortium India Ltd, North Eastern Development Finance Corp. Ltd and Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corp. Ltd.

Apart from these, the bank also holds a stake in subsidiaries like IDBI Asset Management Ltd, IDBI Federal Life Insurance, IDBI Capital Markets Ltd and IDBI Intech Ltd, among others.

In June, the bank sold 2.5% stake in CCIL, a clearing and settlement platform for transactions.

The bank, which is under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) so-called prompt corrective action (PCA), had reported a net loss of Rs853.01 crore for the three months ended June compared with a profit of Rs241.10 crore a year ago as bad loans ballooned to a record high. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) soared to 24.11% in the first quarter, displacing Indian Overseas Bank which had a gross NPA ratio of 23.6%.

