Xiaomi, Hrithik Roshan’s HRX tie up for special edition of fitness tracker Mi Band

New Delhi: Chinese electronic products maker Xiaomi on Friday announced a partnership with HRX, the fitness fashion brand promoted by actor Hrithik Roshan, to launch a special edition of Xiaomi’s popular fitness tracker Mi Band.

The Mi Band-HRX Edition will retail at Rs1,299 and go on sale from 18 September on the Mi Store. It will be available on e-commerce sites Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra starting 20 September, and for a special preview sale on Curefit between 18-20 September.

Roshan said the partnership is a business deal and not an endorsement.

“In the context of Mi-HRX partnership, I wanted to make this product more affordable to increase the adoption of the device (which is also aligned with Xiaomi’s ‘Innovation for Everyone’ philosophy) and improve the battery life of the device which to my mind is a critical feature for the users,” he said over email.

The actor launched HRX in partnership with Exceed Entertainment in 2013. The brand retails sportswear and fitness accessories.

Xiaomi, which sells smartphones, smart home gadgets and other consumer technology products, is a leading brand in the fitness wearables category.

It sold 3.5 million units of its latest Mi Band 2 in the quarter ended 30 June, according to figures from IDC quoted by Xiaomi.

“Mi Band 2 was an extremely popular product for Xiaomi in India and with Mi Band-HRX Edition, we decided to invest in the product further to take our vision of ‘Innovation for Everyone’ one step ahead. With Indians becoming more fitness conscious with each passing day, Indian fitness category is at an extremely dynamic stage and we believe the partnership between HRX and Xiaomi for Mi Band-HRX Edition makes it a perfect fitness device for all,” said Manu Jain, a vice-president at Xiaomi and the managing director of Xiaomi India.