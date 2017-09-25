Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 04 07 PM IST

Zomato invests in meal delivery firm Tinmen

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato said it has made an investment into Hyderabad based home-cooked meal delivery app Tinmen
PTI
Zomato did not share the amount of investment it has made. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Monday said it has made an investment into Hyderabad based home-cooked meal delivery app Tinmen.

The company did not share the amount of investment it has made. The company has “just made an investment into a start-up called Tinmen—an efficient and modest little company which provides easy access to home-cooked meals at affordable prices, for thousands of people in Hyderabad”, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

Zomato is working on a bunch of tech-led initiatives to build better accessibility to great and hygienic food for its users, he added. “In tandem we are also exploring alliances with existing players, big and small, to help surface a larger variety of healthy meal options to our users”, Goyal said.

Tinmen is already delivering over 30,000 orders a month, and “we see this number steadily multiplying over the next six to nine months”, he added.

