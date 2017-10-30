Wockhardt Q2 net loss at Rs3.33 crore
New Delhi: Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs3.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2017.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs17.02 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE. Total income of the company stood at Rs1,076.83 crore for the quarter under review.
It was Rs1,083.33 crore for the same period a year ago. In a separate filing, Wockhardt said its board has appointed Zahabiya Khorakiwala as additional director of the company.
Shares of Wockhardt were on Monday trading at Rs646.35 per scrip on BSE, down 2.44% from its previous close.
First Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 02 29 PM IST
