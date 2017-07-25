Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 05 11 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5% on higher sales

Hero MotoCorp’s profit after tax was Rs914 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs883 crore a year earlier

Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Hero MotoCorp said it sold 1.9 million two-wheelers, up 6.2% compared to the same period in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
Hero MotoCorp said it sold 1.9 million two-wheelers, up 6.2% compared to the same period in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5% increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

Profit after tax was Rs914 crore ($141.99 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with Rs883 crore a year earlier, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker said.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs915 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    The company said it sold 1.9 million two-wheelers, up 6.2% compared to the same period in 2016. Reuters

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 05 08 PM IST
    Topics: Hero MotoCorp Profit First Quarter Results Hero MotoCorp Sales

