Hero MotoCorp sales up 17.13% to 6,23,269 units in July

Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal. Hero MotoCorp reported a 17.13% increase in sales at 6,23,269 units in July. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 17.13% increase in sales at 6,23,269 units in July. The company had sold 5,32,113 units in July 2016, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Despite sluggish sales for the first few days of the month due to the transition to GST, Hero MotoCorp said it was able to clock a robust six-lakh plus sales in July.

Stating that it was the third consecutive month of six- lakh plus sales, having registered 6,24,185 units in June and 6,33,884 units in May, the company said it was confident of carrying forward the growth momentum into the upcoming festive season.