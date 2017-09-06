Livemint

Companies
Last Published: Wed, Sep 06 2017. 05 23 PM IST

Reliance Industries to acquire assets of Kemrock Industries

Reliance Industries is acquiring assets of Kemrock Industries and Exports, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of fibre reinforced composite materials
RIL says the acquisition ‘will pave the way for Reliance to foray into new materials and further strengthen its petrochemicals business portfolio.’ Photo: Reuters
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is acquiring assets of Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of fibre reinforced composite materials, the company said.

Reliance was declared the winner in an on-line e-bidding process held recently by a consortium of 11 banks to sell the assets of Kemrock Industries, Reliance said in a notification to the exchanges.

The acquisition “will pave the way for Reliance to foray into new materials and further strengthen its petrochemicals business portfolio,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

First Published: Wed, Sep 06 2017. 05 23 PM IST
Topics: Reliance Industries acquisition Kemrock Industries RIL fibre

