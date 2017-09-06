Reliance Industries to acquire assets of Kemrock Industries

RIL says the acquisition ‘will pave the way for Reliance to foray into new materials and further strengthen its petrochemicals business portfolio.’ Photo: Reuters

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is acquiring assets of Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of fibre reinforced composite materials, the company said.

Reliance was declared the winner in an on-line e-bidding process held recently by a consortium of 11 banks to sell the assets of Kemrock Industries, Reliance said in a notification to the exchanges.

The acquisition “will pave the way for Reliance to foray into new materials and further strengthen its petrochemicals business portfolio,” the company said in a filing to BSE.