GoDaddy boots white nationalist site after Charlottesville violence

GoDaddy said the Daily Stormer violated its terms of service by labelling a woman killed in an attack at the rally in Charlottesville ‘fat’ and ‘childless’. Photo: Reuters

Charlottesville (US): A prominent white nationalist website that promoted a Virginia rally that ended in deadly violence on Saturday is losing its Internet domain host.

GoDaddy tweeted on late Sunday night that it has given the Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider because the site has violated GoDaddy’s terms of service.

GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race tells the New York Daily News that the Daily Stormer violated its terms of service by labelling a woman killed in an attack at the event in Charlottesville “fat” and “childless.”

Heather Heyer was killed on Saturday when police say a man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators protesting the white nationalist rally.

Shortly after GoDaddy tweeted its decision, the site posted an article claiming it had been hacked and would be shut down.