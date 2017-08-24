Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Aug 24 2017. 02 45 PM IST

Pratt and Whitney to deliver A320neo engines by end-September: report

Pratt and Whitney will provide replacement engines for A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo and GoAir airlines by the end of September, says a civil aviation ministry official
Aditi Shah
Eight IndiGo planes and two GoAir jets are grounded because the carriers cannot get replacement engines from Pratt and Whitney, which is owned by United Technologies. Photo: Reuters
Eight IndiGo planes and two GoAir jets are grounded because the carriers cannot get replacement engines from Pratt and Whitney, which is owned by United Technologies. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Pratt and Whitney has told India it will provide replacement engines for grounded A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo and GoAir airlines by the end of September, a civil aviation ministry official said on Thursday.

Eight IndiGo planes and two GoAir jets are grounded because the carriers cannot get replacement engines from Pratt and Whitney, which is owned by United Technologies.

The official, asking not to be named, said the government has told the engine maker to prioritise its deliveries to India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, and GoAir. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Aug 24 2017. 02 45 PM IST
Topics: A320neo engines IndiGo GoAir Pratt and Whitney airlines grounded

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share