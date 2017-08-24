Pratt and Whitney to deliver A320neo engines by end-September: report

Eight IndiGo planes and two GoAir jets are grounded because the carriers cannot get replacement engines from Pratt and Whitney, which is owned by United Technologies. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Pratt and Whitney has told India it will provide replacement engines for grounded A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo and GoAir airlines by the end of September, a civil aviation ministry official said on Thursday.

Eight IndiGo planes and two GoAir jets are grounded because the carriers cannot get replacement engines from Pratt and Whitney, which is owned by United Technologies.

The official, asking not to be named, said the government has told the engine maker to prioritise its deliveries to India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, and GoAir. Reuters