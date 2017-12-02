Narayana Murthy is happy with Salil S. Parekh’s appointment as Infosys CEO

File photo. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy welcomed Salil S. Parekh’s appointment and wished him well for the new role. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the appointment of Salil S. Parekh as the new chief executive officer and managing director of the company.

Murthy welcomed Parekh’s appointment and wished him well for the new role. He had a protracted stand off with the previous Infosys management over issues of corporate governance and compensation to former executives, leading to the abrupt resignation of the then CEO, Vishal Sikka.

“I am happy that Infosys has appointed Salil Parekh as the CEO. My best wishes to him,” Murthy said in a brief statement. He, however, did not answer detailed queries on the development.

Infosys on Saturday appointed Parekh as its CEO and MD, concluding the 3-month high-profile executive search at the country’s second largest IT firm. U.B. Pravin Rao, who was filling in the CEO role on interim basis, will now continue as chief operating officer and a whole-time Director of the company, Infosys has said in a statement.

Parekh, who will take over on 2 January for a period of five years, was a member of the group executive board at French firm Capgemini. This is the second time Infosys is bringing in an outsider for the top job. Sikka, who was brought in from SAP in 2014, was the first non-founder CEO at the over $10 billion company.

In August this year, he resigned from the company following months of acrimony with high-profile founders, led Murthy, citing “malicious” and “personal attacks” on him. Nandan Nilekani, one of the co-founders of Infosys, was brought in as non-executive chairman to restore order at the embattled company.